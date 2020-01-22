B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$7.25 at BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock’s previous close.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.63.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:BTO traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.63. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.40.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,155,000. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,345,000. Insiders have sold 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975 in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.