B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Set at C$6.50 by Pi Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned a C$6.50 price objective by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.56.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 99.11.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$94,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,345,000. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$43,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,060,400. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

