BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE SYS PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of BAESY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 290,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,872. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after buying an additional 163,707 shares in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

