Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 8,400 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 204,790 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 245,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.31.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

