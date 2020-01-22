Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

