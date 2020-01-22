Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Metlife by 37.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 47.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

