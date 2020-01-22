Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLHR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Herman Miller by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Herman Miller by 22.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at $6,743,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 26,404 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MLHR. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

