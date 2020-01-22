Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Continental by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $96.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

