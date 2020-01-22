Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Charter Equity cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

TXN stock opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.13. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

