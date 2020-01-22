Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,743 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 906.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.13. 555,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $108.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.792 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

