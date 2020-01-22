Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of EMLC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,457. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

