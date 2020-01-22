Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.07. 519,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,371. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.41 and a 12-month high of $383.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.