Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWX. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 271.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,262,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,299,000 after buying an additional 1,654,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 622.1% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

EWX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,177. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.8372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.