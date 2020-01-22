Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,312 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock remained flat at $$14.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,877,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,907,201. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

