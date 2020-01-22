Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 1.85% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEUS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

