Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after purchasing an additional 557,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 176,602 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.33. 2,060,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.47. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

