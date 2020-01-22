Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $986,601,000 after acquiring an additional 79,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $2,040,563.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,294,597,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,295 shares of company stock worth $68,629,486 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $324.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,748. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $196.60 and a 12-month high of $326.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.92. The stock has a market cap of $326.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

