Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,078 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,394,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of SBUX stock remained flat at $$92.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,156,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,858. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.