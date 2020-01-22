Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 15,240 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ET traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 24,753,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,975,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

