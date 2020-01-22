Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,295 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,348,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $2,930,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 174,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. 2,820,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,765. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

