Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 8,592 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $167.88. 1,179,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

In other news, insider Nixon John bought 169,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

