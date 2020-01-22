Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $576.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.31 million. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.