Band Protocol Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $936,258.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.03504837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

