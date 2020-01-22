Banyan Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $78.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and CoinEx. In the last week, Banyan Network has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $173,531.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000561 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

