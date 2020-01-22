Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €12.70 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €12.70 ($14.77) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LHA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.30 ($20.11).

Shares of LHA traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.45 ($16.80). The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.38. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a one year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

