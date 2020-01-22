Barclays Analysts Give Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) a $260.00 Price Target

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) received a $260.00 target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

FB stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $222.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,136,365. Facebook has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.20 and its 200 day moving average is $194.56. The company has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

