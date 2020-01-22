Barclays Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) to Equal Weight

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $203.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $137.06 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 758,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

