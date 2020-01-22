Barclays Lowers M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) to Equal Weight

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $3.20 on Wednesday.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Company Profile

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.