Barclays Reiterates €5.50 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CEC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.70 ($6.63).

ETR:CEC1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €5.00 ($5.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.70 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

