Barton Investment Management Reduces Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barton Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.1% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 152,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,373. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.