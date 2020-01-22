Barton Investment Management Sells 3,218 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Barton Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 18.3% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned 0.26% of Shopify worth $117,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 113,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,118,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from to in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.96.

SHOP stock traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $474.24. The stock had a trading volume of 696,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.88. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $154.10 and a fifty-two week high of $472.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of -419.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.