Barton Investment Management Takes Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Avalara makes up 0.2% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after acquiring an additional 542,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 26.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,692,000 after purchasing an additional 521,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $105.00 price objective on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 763,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,406,494.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Sadrian sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $1,345,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,178. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $86.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,187. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.18 and a beta of 0.51. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

