Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €64.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €64.00 ($74.42) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.25 ($77.03).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €0.54 ($0.63) on Wednesday, reaching €64.16 ($74.60). The company had a trading volume of 2,224,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

