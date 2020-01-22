Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Baudax Bio an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BXRX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BXRX traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. 773,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,564. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75.

