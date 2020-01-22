Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAYN. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.61 ($94.90).

Get Bayer alerts:

BAYN traded down €1.01 ($1.17) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €74.74 ($86.91). 1,228,195 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.63. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.