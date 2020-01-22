Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAMXF. Commerzbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BAMXF stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 690. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.