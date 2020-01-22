Beacon Price Tops $0.0796 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Beacon has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $90,427.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 152.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00123970 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000769 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,270,296 coins and its circulating supply is 1,136,267 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

