Beam Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Beam has a total market capitalization of $32.07 million and approximately $23.85 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00006904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037250 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,585,560 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

