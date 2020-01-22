BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Achieves $583,889.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $583,889.00 and $4.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000227 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

