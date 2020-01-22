Beetle Coin (BEET) 1-Day Volume Hits $38,842.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $985,650.00 and approximately $38,842.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $51.55 and $13.77. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 213,354,471 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $10.39, $51.55, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.