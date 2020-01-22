Beldex Market Capitalization Reaches $68.03 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a market capitalization of $68.03 million and $578,774.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00059187 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

