Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $146,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $352,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH remained flat at $$0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 247,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.11. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

