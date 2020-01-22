BERNcash (BERN) Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $30,848.00 and $1.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.01261271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052986 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00216004 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00072827 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001948 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

