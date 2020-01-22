Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.05.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,033 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.