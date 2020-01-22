Bezop Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $199,488.00 and approximately $2,165.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. In the last week, Bezop has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezop alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.03540232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00205262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, LATOKEN, CoinBene, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.