BidiPass (BDP) Trading Down 25.9% This Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.27 or 0.05568499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128351 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

BidiPass is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,127,313 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

