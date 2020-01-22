BigUp Reaches One Day Volume of $22.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the dollar. BigUp has a total market cap of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007623 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000457 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BIGUP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.