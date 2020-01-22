Binance USD (BUSD) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $26.60 million and $12.49 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.05503795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033650 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD's total supply is 50,419,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,508,891 tokens. Binance USD's official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD's official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

