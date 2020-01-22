Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 244.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.72.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $288.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,800. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.91. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

