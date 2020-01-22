Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $73.64 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,986 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,177,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,314,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

MSFT stock opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,270.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.